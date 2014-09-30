Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
Sept 30 Makolab SA :
* Said on Monday it reported its shareholders Krzysztof and Miroslaw Sopek plan to divest up to 1 million shares of the company in the next three years
* Said agreements for sale of 250,000 shares have already been signed
* Said in the opinion of its management board and aforementioned shareholders, introduction into the circulation of additional 1 million shares will have a positive impact on the liquidity of the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* advertising revenues up 2.4 percent in Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)