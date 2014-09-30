Sept 30 Makolab SA :

* Said on Monday it reported its management board has approved dividend policy for years 2014-2016

* Said management board recommends to supervisory board and General Shareholder Meeting proposal of 2014-2016 dividend payment at the level between 33 pct and 100 pct of net profit

* Said management board recommends payment of 2014 dividend in the amount of no less than 0.1 zloty per share

