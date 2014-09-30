BRIEF-Mediaset advertising revenues up 2.4 pct in Q1
* advertising revenues up 2.4 percent in Q1
Sept 30 Makolab SA :
* Said on Monday it reported its management board has approved dividend policy for years 2014-2016
* Said management board recommends to supervisory board and General Shareholder Meeting proposal of 2014-2016 dividend payment at the level between 33 pct and 100 pct of net profit
* Said management board recommends payment of 2014 dividend in the amount of no less than 0.1 zloty per share
* MX1, a global media services company wholly owned by SES, and VUBIQUITY sign global linear distribution deal