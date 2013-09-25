BRIEF-Endo International priced $300 million aggregate amount of 5.875% senior secured notes
* Endo International Plc announces pricing of private offering of senior secured notes
Sept 25 Medical device maker Stryker Corp will buy smaller peer Mako Surgical Corp for about $1.65 billion to gain access to Mako's technology for robot-assisted orthopedic surgery.
Stryker will pay $30 per Mako share in cash, an 86 percent premium to Mako's Tuesday closing price.
April 12 Apple Inc has hired a team of biomedical engineers as part of a secret initiative, initially envisioned by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, to develop sensors to treat diabetes, CNBC reported citing three people familiar with the matter.