UPDATE 3-China anti-graft body investigating chief insurance regulator
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator investigated to date
HONG KONG, April 8 China shares resumed trading on Monday after a four-day holiday weekend at their lowest since late December, as bird flu jitters stoked fears that demand for air travel will diminish, sending airline and other tourism-related sectors reeling.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share lisings started down 1.6 percent at 2,443.24. The Shanghai Composite Index opened down 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)
NEW DELHI, April 9 A consortium of investors led by Indian private equity fund True North has agreed to acquire Religare Enterprises Ltd's health insurance business in the country, the groups said in a joint statement on Sunday.