HONG KONG, April 8 China shares resumed trading on Monday after a four-day holiday weekend at their lowest since late December, as bird flu jitters stoked fears that demand for air travel will diminish, sending airline and other tourism-related sectors reeling.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share lisings started down 1.6 percent at 2,443.24. The Shanghai Composite Index opened down 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)