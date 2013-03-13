NEW YORK, March 13 The dollar erased losses against the yen and extended gains versus the euro on Wednesday after data showed U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in February.

The euro fell as low as $1.2969 on Reuters data, compared with $1.3010 before the data. It was last down 0.4 percent at $1.2977.

The dollar was last little changed on the day at 96.06 yen , compared with 95.76 yen earlier.