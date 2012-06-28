BRIEF-SciClone Pharmaceuticals to be acquired by Consortium Led by GL Capital
* Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc says deal for $11.18 per share Sciclone enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by consortium led by GL capital
NEW YORK, June 28 The dollar briefly trimmed gains versus the euro on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week.
The euro traded as high as $1.2437, compared with $1.2424 before the data. It was last at $1.2429, down 0.3 percent on the day.
The dollar held losses against the yen and was last down 0.3 percent at 79.43.
* Hydrogenics announces extension of outside date for US$21 million private placement