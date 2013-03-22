* BSE index falls 0.3 pct; NSE ends 0.13 pct lower * Cyprus scrambles to avoid a meltdown of its banking system * Oracle Financial shares track parent company's slump By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Mar 22 Indian shares fell for a sixth consecutive session on Friday to their lowest close in four months as blue chips such as State Bank of India continued to reel from concerns about political instability and doubts over the prospect of future rate cuts. Falls also tracked Asian shares which hovered near their lowest in nearly three months as Cyprus scrambled to avoid a meltdown of its banking system and a possible exit from the euro zone. The central bank's cautious stance on future rate cuts and the withdrawal of a key ally in the ruling coalition have left investors concerned about economic growth and the prospect of additional fiscal reforms, with benchmark indexes now hovering close to breaking their 200-day moving averages. "Stocks may start looking attractive if more falls come, but political instability and developments overseas like Cyprus do not help" said Paras Adenwala, Managing Director & Principal Portfolio Manager, Capital Portfolio Advisors. Political developments have made the situation very hostile, with every rise used as a selling opportunity, added Adenwala. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.3 percent, or 57.27 points, to end at 18,735.60. The index fell 3.6 percent for the week, marking a second week of losses. The broader NSE index fell 0.13 percent, or 7.40 points, to end at 5,651.35, falling for a sixth day, and marking its biggest losing streak since seven sessions of falls ending Nov. 19, 2012. The 50-share NSE index also fell 3.8 percent for the week, marking its biggest weekly loss since Dec 18, 2011. ICICI Bank Ltd fell 0.7 percent, while State Bank of India ended 1.7 percent lower on fears the Reserve Bank of India may not ease interest rates in May after it issued a cautious statement on monetary policy on Tuesday, dealers said. Dealers added that risk aversion is also weighing on blue chips like Tata Motors Ltd, which fell 1.2 percent after earlier rising as much as 1.7 percent even as unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd (JLR) said on Thursday it did not expect sales in China to be hurt by the new fuel standard norms. Shares in India's Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd fell 3.8 percent, tracking a slump in parent company Oracle Corp on Thursday after the U.S. software maker's third-quarter revenue fell far short of expectations. Shares of other IT companies were also under selling pressure on weak market sentiment. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd dropped 1.1 percent, while Infosys Ltd shares closed down 0.3 percent. Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd fell 1.1 percent after Bank of America-Merill Lynch replaced it with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in its model portfolio. Sun Pharma's shares also ended 1.3 percent lower. However, defensive stocks rose in a volatile market with ITC Ltd ending 0.2 percent higher, marking a weekly gain of 1.2 percent. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Cyprus, German data push euro to 2-week low vs yen * Brent holds above $107 ahead of Cyprus bailout deadline * European shares facing worst week since Nov * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)