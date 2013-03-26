* BSE index gains 0.12 pct; NSE ends 0.14 pct higher * Defensive stocks gain as traders look for safer avenues * Political uncertainty continues to weigh By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Mar 26 Indian shares rose slightly on Tuesday, rebounding from four-month lows and ending a seven-session losing streak as defensive stocks such as ITC Ltd rose amid continued concerns about political stability and the outlook for interest rate cuts. Gains also tracked steadier global shares on Tuesday, as some buyers took advantage of a recent drop in prices despite fears that Cyprus's raid on bank deposits could become the template for future euro zone bailouts. However, blue chips such as Reliance Industries Ltd extended falls as the outlook for domestic shares continued to be weakened by worries that more key allies could withdraw from the ruling coalition and after the Reserve Bank of India last week issued a cautious statement on monetary policy. A redeeming factor has been that foreign institutional investors have bought a net $531 million in equities during the previous seven losing sessions, bringing inflows to $10.05 billion so far this year, according to regulatory data. "Recent correction in the markets has brought valuations to reasonable levels, but the outlook still remains hazy because there is a lot of uncertainty on the global and domestic front," said Kaushik Dani, fund manager at Peerless Mutual Fund. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.12 percent, or 23.11 points, to end at 18,704.53, rebounding after hitting its lowest close since Nov. 26, 2012 on Monday. The broader NSE index rose 0.14 percent, or 7.75 points, to end at 5,641.60, after briefly breaking below its 200-day moving average earlier. Markets will be closed on Wednesday and Friday for public holidays, which could add to the expected volatility on Thursday when monthly derivatives expire at the end of the session. Gains in defensive stocks pushed indexes higher. ITC Ltd rose 1.3 percent, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd added 2.5 percent. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 0.8 percent, marking a second day of gains after company said in a statement on Monday that Norway Post selected it for a six-year contract without specifying the value. Shares in Wockhardt Ltd gained 1.6 percent to after Bank of America-Merrill Lynch initiated coverage of the drug maker with a "buy" rating, citing positive factors such as a "likely" exit from a debt restructuring process and improved cash flows. However, other blue chips extended falls. Reliance Industries Ltd fell 3.2 percent, marking a cumulative decline of almost 4 percent for the month, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd ended 2.1 percent lower, giving up all the gains from earlier in March. Shares in Jet Airways India Ltd fell 1.7 percent and SpiceJet Ltd shares dropped 4 percent after India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approves AirAsia Bhd's proposal to set up a joint venture in India, raising concerns about increased competition. Shares in Indian Overseas Bank Ltd (IOB), Syndicate Bank Ltd and Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd (OBC) fell after Moody's Investors Service on Monday downgraded its standalone bank financial strength ratings (BFSR) for the three public sector banks. IOB shares fall 2 percent, Syndicate Bank dropped 4.4 percent, while OBC ended 0.6 percent lower. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro firmer but gains limited as Cyprus deal stings * Brent steady near $108 on worries over Cyprus, euro zone * Shares, euro steady after Cyprus bailout * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)