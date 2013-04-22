* BSE index gains 0.81 pct; NSE ends 0.89 pct higher
* RBI seen cutting policy rate to 2-year low in May-Reuters
Poll
* Wipro shares slump after projecting weak sales forecast
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Apr 22 Indian shares rose for a second
straight day on Monday to their highest close in a month led by
gains in rate-sensitive stocks such as HDFC Bank,
pricing in at least a 25 basis point rate cut in the upcoming
policy on May 3.
The Reserve Bank of India is likely to cut interest rates
next week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a
fall in inflation as it seeks to help lift the economy from its
lowest growth in a decade, according to a Reuters poll.
Thirty-seven of 42 analysts polled last week expect the
central bank to cut the repo rate by 25 basis
points to a two-year low of 7.25 percent when it holds its
policy review next week.
Analysts also expect the RBI to sound more optimistic than
its March policy as a slump in gold and crude prices is seen
helping narrow India's current account deficit.
"We expect 50 basis points rate cuts in the remainder of
this year with 25 bps expected in the upcoming policy," said
Pankaj Pandey, head of research at brokerage ICICI Direct.
Larger rate cuts would depend on what happens on the
inflation front, added Pandey.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.81 percent, or
153.37 points, to end at 19,169.83, marking its highest close
since March 18.
The broader NSE index rose 0.89 percent, or 51.30
points, to end at 5,834.40, closing above the psychologically
important 5,800 level.
Expectations that Indian lenders' January-March earnings
would beat estimates, and a gain in European stock markets on a
possible resolution to Italy's long-running political crisis,
also helped Indian stocks.
Rate sensitive stocks such as HDFC Bank rose ahead
of quarterly results later in the week, aided also by hopes of a
rate cut by the RBI.
HDFC Bank rose 3.7 percent and ICICI Bank gained
2.3 percent.
Tata Motors Ltd gained 1 percent after unit Jaguar
Land Rover Ltd's China chief said it aims to
increase its sales by 20-30 percent this year in China, its
biggest market.
Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose 1 percent
on hopes a weaker yen would help improve margins by reducing the
costs of importing auto parts from Japan.
The yen slipped against the dollar towards the 100 level on
Monday, after the Group of 20 countries refrained from
criticising Japan's reflationary policies that have
significantly weakened its currency.
Titan Industries Ltd rose 5.5 percent after gold
jumped more than 2 percent on Monday after a rebound above
$1,400 ignited technical buying.
India's Reliance Communications Ltd shares rose
13.5 percent, to mark their highest close since March 14, after
the company said in a statement on Saturday that Samena Capital,
along with certain other PE funds, is doing due diligence in
relation to the acquisition of unit Reliance Globalcom Ltd.
However, among stocks that fell, shares in Wipro Ltd
were down 8 percent after India's third-largest
software services provider gave a weaker-than-expected quarterly
sales forecast on Friday.
UltraTech Cement Ltd fell 2.9 percent on
expectations that it may lag January-March consensus earnings
forecast, dealers said.
(Additional reportign by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)