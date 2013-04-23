* BSE index gains 0.05 pct; NSE ends 0.04 pct higher
* Caution ahead of derivatives expiry, RBI policy
* India's HDFC Bank Q4 net up 30 pct, meets f'cast
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, April 23 Indian shares ended marginally
higher in a choppy session on Tuesday, closing at the highest in
a month as gains in Reliance were offset by losses in lenders
such as SBI on caution ahead of April derivative contracts
expiry and the RBI policy review next week.
The weak inflation print in March and the recent declines in
the prices of oil and gold have stoked hopes of at least a 25
basis point cut in benchmark interest rates at the central
bank's annual policy review on May 3.
A top economic adviser to the country's prime minister also
said on Tuesday India's worst economic slowdown in a decade has
bottomed out and growth is expected to pick up to 6.4 percent in
the current fiscal year.
"Fiscal and current account position has definitely improved
and therefore 10-12 percent returns in Sensex from here onwards
are possible in a year" said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment
officer at IDBI Life Insurance.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.05 percent, or 9.53
points, to end at 19,179.36, after falling as much as 0.66
percent earlier in the day.
The broader NSE index rose 0.04 percent, or 2.50
points, to end at 5,836.90, closing above the psychologically
important 5,800 level, gaining for a third day.
Goldman Sachs said in a report it now expects the RBI to cut
the repo rate by 50 basis points by mid-2013, versus its
previous forecast of an equivalent cut only in the March quarter
of 2014.
Reliance Industries Ltd rose 1.8 percent on
reports that the government is clearing some of its oil blocks.
Technology shares, which slumped after disappointing results
and guidance, saw some buying interest. Infosys Ltd
rose 0.8 percent and HCL Technologies gained 1.5
percent.
Shares in Idea Cellular Ltd rose 2.3 percent ahead
of its January-March earnings results on Thursday.
ICICI Bank Ltd rose 1.1 percent, while Hero
MotoCorp Ltd gained 2.7 percent ahead of their results
on Friday.
However, among stocks that fell, lenders such as State Bank
of India Ltd was down 1.7 percent on caution ahead of
RBI policy review next week and on profit-booking after rising
12.3 percent so far in April, as of Monday's close.
Shares in Cairn India Ltd fell 1.5 percent after
its January-march earnings lagged estimates, dealers said.
Cairn India on Monday said its January-March net profit rose
17.1 percent to 25.64 billion rupees versus 21.86 billion rupees
in the same quarter last year.
HDFC Bank Ltd, India's No.3 lender by loan value,
fell 1.3 percent on profit-taking even as it met forecasts with
a 30 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, led by higher
loan growth, fee income and stable asset quality.
(Editing by Jijo Jacob)