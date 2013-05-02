* BSE index gains 1.19 pct; NSE ends 1.17 pct higher
* India may sweeten rate cut with lower reserve ratio,
dovish talk
* Surge in India VIX keeps many wary ahead of RBI policy
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, May 2 Indian shares rose on Thursday to
mark their highest close since early February, as interest
rate-sensitive stocks such as HDFC gained on hopes that the
central bank will cut interest rates on Friday while TCS rose on
value buying.
The main index continues to build on gains of 3.6 percent in
April, buoyed by strong foreign investor inflows, as the recent
slump in commodity prices is seen helping bridge India's current
account deficit.
India's factories lost momentum in April as output grew at
its weakest pace in over four years, but a jump in export orders
augured well for the coming months, a survey showed on
Thursday.
The Reserve Bank of India may sweeten its expected 25 basis
point interest rate cut with a similar reduction in the cash
reserve ratio to ease tight market liquidity conditions as
increasingly benign inflation gives it room to manoeuvre.
"I understand that some fresh FIIs have registered with SEBI
in 2013, who are very bullish on the Indian market. I see heavy
FII inflows in equities in the near term," said R.K. Gupta,
managing director at Taurus Mutual Fund, who expects a 50 bps
rate cut by RBI on Friday. If CRR is also cut that will be a
bonus, he added.
Foreign investors bought stocks to the tune of $1 billion in
April, SEBI data showed.
The benchmark BSE index rose 1.19 percent, or
231.59 points, to end at 19,735.77, marking its highest close
since Feb. 4.
The broader NSE index rose 1.17 percent, or 69.15
points, to end at 5,999.35, marking its third session of gains,
after touching the psychologically important 6,000 level earlier
in the day.
However, NSE's volatility index, or India VIX, is
rising, keeping many wary of profit-taking on the policy day,
dealers said.
The market participants are also cautiously awaiting a
European Central Bank meeting later in the day that could see an
interest rate cut to support growth.
Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd
gained 1.9 percent, while State Bank of India Ltd
was up 1.6 percent on expectations of monetary easing.
Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained 4
percent on short covering in May futures <TCSK3:NS>, triggered
by value buying in the cash market after April's
underperformance, dealers said.
Among other IT stocks, Infosys Ltd rose 2.3 percent
and HCL Technologies gained 2 percent.
Shares in IDFC Ltd gained 2.5 percent after its
January-March profit rose 57 percent to 5.26 billion rupees,
beating analyst estimates.
Kotak Mahindra Bank shares rose 1.5 percent, helped
by the January-March results of the lender.
Cement stocks such as ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd
gained 1.4 percent and 1.9 percent respectively, ahead
of results on Friday.
Ambuja Cements could miss January-March operational earnings
consensus forecast, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on
forecasts by top-rated analysts, shows Ambuja could report an
operating profit of 6.09 billion rupees for the quarter,
compared with mean consensus estimate of 6.31 billion rupees.
However, Bharti Airtel Ltd shares fell 0.6 percent
after it reported a 50 percent fall in quarterly profit that
capped the third straight year of declining earnings at India's
top telecommunications carrier.
(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)