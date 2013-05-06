* BSE index gains 0.5 pct; NSE ends 0.46 pct higher * IT stocks gains on short covering, value buying * Copper refiners gain, tracking strength in metal By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, May 6 Indian shares rose on Monday to close near a three-month high hit on Thursday, led by gains in stocks beaten down earlier, such as Tata Consultancy Services , which rose on short covering, and metals firm Hindalco Industries, following copper's rally on Friday. Gains also tracked higher Asian shares as investors cheered the upbeat U.S. labour force report which sent Wall Street to an all-time closing high last week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed nearly 1 percent on Monday. Disappointed by the central bank chief's comments on Friday that there was little room for further policy easing, investors are pinning hopes on foreign inflows and government efforts to revive the economy. "Long-term FII flows is what the market needs for the current levels to sustain, which are scarce," said Deven Choksey, managing director of KR Choksey Securities. The government has the intent, but commitment and execution are absent, added Choksey. The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.5 percent, or 98 points, at 19,673.64, marking its fourth positive close in five sessions. The broader NSE index rose 0.46 percent, or 27.05 points, to end at 5,971.05. Foreign investors have bought $11.97 billion of stocks in 2013 so far, data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India showed. Technology shares rose on value buying after the recent sell-off. Infosys Ltd rose 1.4 percent after a steep fall of 22 percent in April due to poor quarterly results, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended 3.4 percent higher. Shares in copper refiners gained on expectations of better realisations after the metal rose more than 6 percent on Friday, its strongest daily gain in 18 months, as economic stimulus moves by central banks raised investor confidence. Sterlite Industries Ltd shares gained 1.6 percent, while Hindalco rose 3.7 percent. Among other metal stocks, Tata Steel Ltd ended 3.7 percent higher, while Jindal Steel and Power Ltd gained 2.6 percent. Titan Industries Ltd rose 1.5 percent after reporting a 28.5 percent jump in its Jan-March profit to 1.85 billion rupees on Friday. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose 3.2 percent ahead of quarterly results on Tuesday, although it could miss the earnings consensus forecast, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Among stocks that fell, cement makers ACC Ltd fell 1.3 percent and Ambuja Cements Ltd ended 1.4 percent lower after their March quarter margins failed to impress investors, dealers said. Adani Power Ltd shares fell 0.8 percent after its March-quarter net loss widened to 5.86 billion rupees from 2.85 billion rupees in the previous quarter. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar extends gains versus yen on better U.S. outlook * Oil hits one-month high as Israel strikes Syria * Dollar firm, stock rally pauses after U.S. data * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)