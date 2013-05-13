* BSE index falls 2.14 pct; NSE ends 2.08 pct lower
* NSE index retreats from 28-mth highs
* India's April trade deficit jumps on huge gold imports
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, May 13 Indian shares fell more than 2
percent on Monday, with the NSE index retreating from a near
2-1/2-year high and ITC slumping from a record high, as
investors viewed a recent four-week rally as excessive after
data showed a jump in the trade deficit.
A 138 percent jump in gold imports last month lead to a
surge in India's trade deficit, raising concerns about the
current account deficit and offsetting any comfort policymakers
took from slowing inflation.
Weaker Asian shares also weighed on sentiment after China
posted surprisingly feeble factory output growth, while
fixed-asset investment slowed.
Indian shares have gained 7.8 percent since mid-April,
spurred by a rally in the global markets, as easier monetary
policies among major central banks raised the prospects of
increased foreign inflows.
Analysts said they expected stocks to remain supported by
that global liquidity, although economic indicators - including
wholesale price due on Tuesday - and political developments
ahead of elections expected by next year would also be key.
"Nifty may fall to 5,900 on profit-taking, but it's a
buy-on-decline market given the liquidity in the global
context," said Deven Choksey, managing director at KR Choksey
Securities.
The benchmark BSE index fell 2.14 percent, or
430.65 points, to end at 19,691.67, marking its biggest daily
percentage fall since May 2012, and retreating after ending on
Saturday at its highest close since January 6, 2012.
The broader NSE index fell 2.08 percent, or 126.80
points, to end at 5,980.45, retreating from its highest close
since January 2011.
Foreign institutional investors have been net buyers for 15
consecutive sessions, bringing their total investment for the
year to $12.70 billion, regulatory data shows.
Until Monday, those purchases had helped send Indian shares
higher.
ITC Ltd slumped 5.2 percent, marking its biggest
single-day fall since September 2012 and retreating from an
all-time high hit on Saturday, when markets were opened for a
special trading session.
Dealers cited caution ahead of the cigarette maker's
January-March earnings due on Friday as well as speculation
ITC's weighting may be reduced by index compiler MSCI, which is
expected to announce its semi-annual review this week.
ITC shares had gained 7.7 percent in May, as of Saturday's
close.
Technology stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
fell as the U.S. Senate debates a U.S. immigration
bill that analysts say could hurt Indian companies by making the
sponsoring of visas more difficult.
TCS fell 2.6 percent, while Infosys Ltd declined 1
percent.
ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd and Axis
Bank Ltd fell over 1.3 percent each after news channel
CNBC-TV18 reported the Reserve Bank of India has found some
violations on Know Your Customer rules by the lenders, citing
unnamed sources.
All three banks declined comment.
DLF Ltd fell 2.1 percent after it said in a
statement late on Saturday that the company will sell about 81
million shares in a price band of 222 rupees to 233 rupees each.
Essar Oil Ltd fell 5.9 percent after Credit Suisse
downgraded it to "underperform" from "neutral", citing "high"
debt gearing, higher valuations than regional peers and cash
flow concerns.
Among stocks that gained, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
rose 1.8 percent as recent losses on disappointing March-quarter
earnings were seen as overdone.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Yen drops further as G7 avoids criticising Japan
* Oil slips towards $103 on weak China demand
* Strong dollar hits oil, gold; shares supported
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)