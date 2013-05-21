* BSE index falls 0.56 pct; NSE ends 0.7 pct lower
* Valuations, technicals may lead to more consolidation
* Fed minutes, Bernanke's testimony on watch
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, May 21 Indian shares tumbled for a
second consecutive session on Tuesday hitting their lowest close
in a week as recent outperforming blue-chips such as ITC fell on
doubts about whether foreign investors will continue their
strong buying so far.
These doubts come as Asian shares were largely subdued ahead
of Wednesday's release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's last
meeting and chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony in Congress the
same day.
Those events are expected to provide cues about the future
of U.S. monetary stimulus programme, which analysts have said is
a big contributor to foreign flows into Indian stocks.
Analysts also caution that a nearly 11 percent rally in the
BSE index since mid-May has made Indian shares more expensive
and tactically overbought for the short term, raising prospects
of a near-term correction.
"Profit-booking is seen across the board as markets went up
too fast, too soon," said G. Chokkalingam, executive director
and chief investment officer at Centrum Wealth Management.
While domestic institutional selling may continue for a
while, foreign investors won't turn major sellers, added
Chokkalingam.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.56 percent, or
112.37 points, to end at 20,111.61, marking its lowest close
since May 14.
The broader NSE index fell 0.7 percent, or 42.80
points, to end at 6,114.10.
Among blue-chips, ITC Ltd fell 1.1 percent, marking
its fourth day of declines.
Auto makers also fell after recent gains. Tata Motors Ltd
lost 3 percent, marking its lowest close since May 6,
while Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fell 2.6 percent after
hitting its all-time high of 1,774.40 rupees on Monday.
Divi's Laboratories Ltd slumped 7 percent after
its March-quarter profit fell 16.6 percent, lagging analysts
estimates.
Shares in Voltas Ltd also fell 3.4 percent after
its January-March net profit declined 91.4 percent to 89.2
million rupees.
However technology companies rose as recent falls in the
rupee are making the sector more attractive and
offsetting some of the worries over a pending U.S. immigration
bill that sparked a selloff in the sector last month.
Infosys Ltd rose 1.1 percent, while Tata
Consultancy Services Ltd ended 1.4 percent higher and
HCL Technologies Ltd gained 1.2 percent.
Shares in Coal India Ltd gained 2.1 percent after
its board recommended on Monday a higher-than-expected dividend
of 4.3 rupees per share for financial year 2012-13.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Dollar resumes rise against yen, Bernanke key to more
* Oil falls on concern about Federal Reserve direction
* Dollar firms as Fed suspense builds
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA
(Editing by Sunil Nair)