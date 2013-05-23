* BSE index falls 1.9 pct; NSE ends 2.1 pct lower
* State Bank of India Q4 profit falls, shares drop
* Wockhardt shares drop 20 pct after FDA import alert
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, May 23 India's NSE index posted its
biggest percentage fall in a year on Thursday, as the prospect
of an end to the U.S. stimulus programme and a weak China
manufacturing survey sparked concerns foreign investors would
end their recent buying spree.
The biggest concerns focused on Federal Reserve Chairman
Bernanke's comments suggesting bond purchases could be scaled
back if the U.S. economy improves, with falls magnified after
State Bank of India slumped after disappointing
quarterly earnings.
A potential early wind-down of the U.S. stimulus programme
could hit Indian stocks badly, analysts have warned, as foreign
institutional investors have been net buyers for 25 consecutive
sessions, helping spark a rally since mid-April.
Still, analysts said prospects of the Reserve Bank of India
cutting interest rates again in June after easing three times
this year could help support shares.
"Indian markets were overbought and therefore we are seeing
some correction. Some outflows are possible but it will be not
be an exodus," said Paras Adenwala, MD & Principal Portfolio
Manager, Capital Portfolio Advisors.
The broader NSE index fell 2.09 percent or 127.45
points, to end at 5,967.05, marking its biggest daily percentage
fall since May 8, 2012.
The BSE index fell 1.93 percent or 387.91 points,
to end at 19,674.33, falling for a fourth consecutive session.
The NSE's volatility index, considered by some
investors as a fear gauge, jumped as much as 8 percent to its
highest level in eight months on worries about outflows even as
India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said fears U.S. monetary
stimulus programme reversal were unfounded.
A weak manufacturing survey from China added to concerns
about a delayed recovery in the world's second-largest economy,
contributing to steep share losses throughout Asia.
Blue-chips led the index falls. ICICI Bank Ltd
fell 3.1 percent and Reliance Industries Ltd lost 4.2
percent.
State Bank of India slumped 7.9 percent after
posting its first quarterly net profit drop in two years and
missing market estimates because of lower interest income and
higher provisions for loan losses.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd fell 6.3 percent, adding to
Wednesday's nearly 6 percent decline, on lingering
disappointment over its January-March profit and outlook out on
Wednesday.
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd slumped 8.5 percent after
majority shareholder Daiichi Sankyo Co said it believed
former shareholders of the Indian company hid information
regarding U.S. regulatory probes.
Wockhardt Ltd fell 20 percent to its lowest level
in more than seven months after the U.S. drug regulator
published an "import alert" on one of its manufacturing
facilities.
However, among stocks that gained, Oracle Financial Services
Software Ltd rose 8.9 percent after a
higher-than-expected response to its share sale squeezed out
short positions in the futures market, dealers said.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Yen vaults to two-week highs as stocks slide
* Oil drops below $102 on demand doubts
* Shares sink on U.S. stimulus pullback
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA
(Editing by Sunil Nair)