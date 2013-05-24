* BSE index gains 0.15 pct; NSE up 0.28 pct
* Sun Pharma falls after unit's earnings disappoint
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, May 24 Indian shares snapped a four-day
losing streak to edge higher on Friday, rebounding as Tata Steel
surged after its March-quarter operating profit beat analyst
estimates and as recently beaten-down blue-chips such as Larsen
& Toubro recovered.
Sentiment improved after foreign institutional investors
extended their record net purchases of Indian stocks to a
twenty-sixth consecutive session on Thursday, despite worries
the Fed may unwind its stimulus earlier than expected.
Still, doubts persist about how long foreign investors will
continue to buy, while investors are also growing wary ahead of
January-March economic growth data next week which will likely
confirm whether the economy has gained some traction on the
government's reform moves and the central bank's rate cuts.
Both the BSE and NSE indexes posted their first weekly fall
in six, ending a powerful rally since mid-April.
"GDP data may point out any recovery but inflows in light of
recent fall in crude oil prices is much more important in the
near term," said Deven Choksey, managing director of K R Choksey
Securities.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.15 percent, or 30
points, to end at 19,704.33, but was down 2.9 percent for the
week, marking its biggest weekly fall since the week ended on
March 24.
The broader NSE index rose 0.28 percent, or 16.50
points, to end at 5,983.55, but ended 3.3 percent lower for the
week, also its biggest weekly fall since late March.
Tata Steel Ltd shares rose 4.5 percent after its
January-March quarterly operating profit beat analysts'
estimates despite posting its third straight quarterly loss on
Thursday.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd climbed 2.7 percent after
falling 12 percent over the previous two sessions on lingering
disappointment over its January-March profit and outlook.
Shares in United Breweries Holdings Ltd jumped
nearly 10 percent after news channels CNBC-TV18 and ET Now
reported the Karnataka High Court has allowed UBHL to sell its
shares in group company United Spirits Ltd to Diageo
Plc to complete the long-pending deal.
However, drug makers continued to reel from individual
events.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fell 3.7 percent
after its subsidiary Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's
March-quarter results came below estimates.
Shares in Wockhardt Ltd slumped 6 percent
continuing their fall after the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration imposed an "import alert" on a plant operated by
the generic drugmaker.
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd fell 1.2 percent, ending
down a for a second consecutive session after majority
shareholder Daiichi Sankyo Co said it believed former
shareholders of the Indian company hid information regarding
U.S. regulatory probes.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)