* BSE index falls 0.07 pct; NSE ends 0.11 pct lower
* Wockhardt down on renewed concerns about U.S. FDA action
* Sun Pharma surges on Q4 earnings, outlook
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, May 29 Indian shares fell on Wednesday,
snapping a three-day winning streak, as lenders such as ICICI
Bank declined on caution ahead of quarterly economic growth data
and the expiry of May derivative contracts later this week.
The falls tracked lower Asian and European stocks as data
showing accelerating U.S. home prices and surging consumer
confidence fanned speculation the Federal Reserve may taper its
bond-buying programme.
Trading may remain volatile ahead of the expiry of May
derivatives contracts on Thursday, with investors also watching
January-March economic growth data due on Friday.
Indian economic growth probably nudged up in the three
months to March from a near four-year low the previous quarter,
a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, suggesting a gradual
turnaround from a prolonged slowdown.
"GDP data is very important in the context of falling
inflation and interest rates, anything less than 5 percent will
not be good for markets," said R.K. Gupta, managing director at
Taurus Mutual Fund.
Rupee depreciation despite strong foreign flows is also a
cause of concern, Gupta added.
The benchmark BSE index inched down 0.07 percent,
or 13.18 points, to end at 20,147.64.
The broader NSE index drifted down 0.11 percent, or
6.95 points, to end at 6,104.30, still above the psychologically
important 6,100 level.
Lenders were among the day's decliners, with ICICI Bank Ltd
falling 1.4 percent and State Bank of India
falling 1.1 percent ahead of January-March GDP data due this
Friday.
Shares of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd
fell 6.8 percent after the company reported a loss of
2.80 billion rupees for the March-quarter, and also received a
termination notice from Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL)
for its slum rehabilitation project.
Wockhardt Ltd fell 10 percent, its limit for the
day, on renewed concerns about potential further action after
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed an "import alert"
on a plant operated by the generic drugmaker last week, analysts
said.
However, among stocks that gained, Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries rose 7 percent after hitting an all-time
high of 1,080.70 rupees earlier, after its net profit rose more
than expected and its management guided for robust sales growth
in FY14.
Shares in Sun TV Network Ltd gained 4.2 percent on
better-than-expected response after the television broadcaster
set a floor price of 403 rupees per share in the sale of a
partial stake from promoter Kalanithi Maran.
