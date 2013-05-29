* BSE index falls 0.07 pct; NSE ends 0.11 pct lower * Wockhardt down on renewed concerns about U.S. FDA action * Sun Pharma surges on Q4 earnings, outlook By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, May 29 Indian shares fell on Wednesday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as lenders such as ICICI Bank declined on caution ahead of quarterly economic growth data and the expiry of May derivative contracts later this week. The falls tracked lower Asian and European stocks as data showing accelerating U.S. home prices and surging consumer confidence fanned speculation the Federal Reserve may taper its bond-buying programme. Trading may remain volatile ahead of the expiry of May derivatives contracts on Thursday, with investors also watching January-March economic growth data due on Friday. Indian economic growth probably nudged up in the three months to March from a near four-year low the previous quarter, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, suggesting a gradual turnaround from a prolonged slowdown. "GDP data is very important in the context of falling inflation and interest rates, anything less than 5 percent will not be good for markets," said R.K. Gupta, managing director at Taurus Mutual Fund. Rupee depreciation despite strong foreign flows is also a cause of concern, Gupta added. The benchmark BSE index inched down 0.07 percent, or 13.18 points, to end at 20,147.64. The broader NSE index drifted down 0.11 percent, or 6.95 points, to end at 6,104.30, still above the psychologically important 6,100 level. Lenders were among the day's decliners, with ICICI Bank Ltd falling 1.4 percent and State Bank of India falling 1.1 percent ahead of January-March GDP data due this Friday. Shares of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd fell 6.8 percent after the company reported a loss of 2.80 billion rupees for the March-quarter, and also received a termination notice from Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) for its slum rehabilitation project. Wockhardt Ltd fell 10 percent, its limit for the day, on renewed concerns about potential further action after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed an "import alert" on a plant operated by the generic drugmaker last week, analysts said. However, among stocks that gained, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 7 percent after hitting an all-time high of 1,080.70 rupees earlier, after its net profit rose more than expected and its management guided for robust sales growth in FY14. Shares in Sun TV Network Ltd gained 4.2 percent on better-than-expected response after the television broadcaster set a floor price of 403 rupees per share in the sale of a partial stake from promoter Kalanithi Maran. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Yen bolder as Nikkei pares gains * Brent near one-week high of $104 on U.S. data * Shares fall as Fed stimulus back in focus * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Anand Basu)