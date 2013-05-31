* BSE index falls 2.25 pct; NSE ends 2.26 pct lower * DLF shares slump after its first ever quarterly loss * Suzlon shares slump to record low; Jan-March loss widens By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, May 31 Indian shares declined more than 2 percent on Friday, marking their biggest single day percentage fall in about 14 months as lenders such as ICICI Bank reeled after economic growth data dashed hopes the central bank would cut interest rates next month. India's economy grew 4.8 percent in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, in line with expectations and dashing hopes that a slower-than-expected growth would spark more aggressive rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India. The dismal GDP number came when sentiment had already been hit after RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao warned retail inflation was still high and expressed worry about the current account deficit. Dealers added that any comments from the RBI, a further fall in the rupee and the arrival of the annual monsoon rains would be the key for the near-term direction. "The government needs to act for the RBI to cut rates further, nervousness may remain due to falling rate-cut bets and rupee depreciation," said Deven Choksey, managing director of K R Choksey Securities. The benchmark BSE index fell 2.25 percent, or 455.10 points, to end at 19,760.30, marking its biggest single day fall since March 22, while gaining 0.3 percent for the week. The broader NSE index declined 2.26 percent, or 138.10 points, to finish at 5,985.95, closing below the psychologically important 6,000 level. It ended flat for the week. The NSE's sub-index of Indian banking stocks declined 2.6 percent as lenders such as HDFC Bank Ltd fell on dwindling rate-cut hopes. The RBI has cut interest rates by 75 basis points already this year. HDFC Bank fell 3.4 percent, ICICI Bank Ltd ended 2.4 percent lower, while State Bank of India declined 2 percent. Recent outperformers such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) fell on profit-booking after hitting their respective all-time highs on Thursday. Sun Pharma fell 2.8 percent while M&M declined 3.7 percent. DLF Ltd fell 5.4 percent after India's largest real estate developer posted its first-ever quarterly net loss, weighed down by slowing home sales in a sluggish economy. Suzlon Energy Ltd fell 10 percent to a record low on Friday after the wind turbine maker said its January-March net loss widened from a year earlier. However, among stocks that gained, technology shares rose as the rupee depreciation is seen boosting their overseas earnings. Infosys Ltd rose 3 percent. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar falls to 3-week low versus yen * Brent slips towards $102 on US stockbuild * Euro shares slide, dollar climbs off three-week low * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Anand Basu)