* BSE index falls 1.53 pct; NSE ends 1.52 pct lower * Rupee hits life low of 58.98 to the dollar * Jindal Steel slumps on federal coal probe By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, June 11 India's benchmark index fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday to its lowest close in more than 1-1/2 months, as the rupee tumbled to a record low, continuing to hit lenders such as ICICI Bank on dashed rate cut hopes. While suspected central bank intervention hauled the rupee off a record low struck on Tuesday afternoon, its continued weakness is seen clouding rate cut expectations, and stoking fears that foreign investors may pare positions, dealers said. Foreign funds have been net sellers in Indian debt over 13 successive sessions, selling over $2.7 billion, and the inflows into Indian stocks have become uneven over the last few sessions with heavy selling also seen in Index futures. In addition to looking at the rupee movement, investors also focus in the near term on factory output and wholesale price data due later in the week for direction ahead of the central bank's review next week. "FII selling and rupee weakening along with a cautious approach ahead of IIP and inflation numbers to be announced this week have led to profit-booking," said Nidhi Saraswat, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Limited. The benchmark BSE index fell 1.53 percent, or 298.07 points, to end at 19,143, its lowest close since April 18. The broader NSE index fell 1.52 percent, or 89.20 points, to end at 5,788.80, closing below its 200-day moving average of 5,791.46 for the first time since April 15. The close below the 5800 support level indicates further weakness and consequent selling pressure in the coming sessions, Saraswat added. Technical analysts see the next support for the NSE at 5,765, or the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the move from 5,477 in April to 6,230 in May. Lenders were hit hard by the rupee's fall. Striking 58.98 per dollar at its weakest, the rupee has dropped in 16 of the last 18 trading sessions and is down 8.3 percent since the start of May. The currency is among the top three worst-performing currencies in Asia this year. ICICI Bank Ltd fell 3.7 percent, Axis Bank Ltd lost 2.4 percent and HDFC Bank Ltd ended 1.7 percent lower. The three lenders were hit after the Reserve Bank of India imposed penalties on them on Monday for violating guidelines related to customer identity. Jindal Steel and Power Ltd shares ended down 15.4 percent after India's federal police registered a case on Tuesday against the company over coal mining rights. A Jindal Steel spokesman said the company was "committed to fully cooperate" with the federal police. India's Reliance Communications Ltd fell 6.4 percent after Standard Chartered downgraded the stock to "underperform" from "in-line", saying current valuations "fully reflect the upside from the optic fibre and tower deals." Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd shares fell 4 percent after it withdrew a statement issued on Monday saying it and Oil India Ltd had signed an agreement to buy a 10 percent stake in a Mozambique gas field from India's Videocon Group for $2.48 billion. ONGC did not give the reason for the withdrawal but a company source said the announcement of the deal had been accidentally issued prematurely. Oil India ended 1.8 percent lower while Videocon Industries ended 0.4 percent higher. Among other stocks that gained, Opto Circuits (India) Ltd rose 13.6 percent on value buying after it had fallen 34 percent in previous three sessions, dealers said. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar falls 2 percent vs yen as Nikkei futures slide * Oil slips on rising supply, weaker China demand * Shares, dollar dip as BOJ disappoints * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Jijo Jacob)