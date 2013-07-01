* BSE index gains 0.94 pct; NSE ends 0.97 pct higher * United Spirits surges; Morgan Stanley raises stake * Reliance Communications surges on debt repayment By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, July 1 Indian shares rose for a third consecutive session on Monday to close at their highest in nearly one month, drawing comfort after foreign investors bought shares in the previous session, ending a 13-day selling streak. Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth 11.24 billion rupees ($189.15 million) on Friday, snapping 13 days of sales, while they also bought 16.91 billion rupees ($284.56 million) worth of index futures, data from the National Stock Exchange showed, raising hopes this week's rally would continue. However, analysts expressed doubts about whether the gains could sustain after volumes on the NSE stock index on Monday fell to their lowest since June 19. Shares could find support, should the government unveil reform measures, with expectations of potential action to open up more sectors for foreign investment. "Out of compulsion, government would have to do a series of reforms for the economy to pick up in near term," said G. Chokkalingam, executive director and chief investment officer, at Centrum Wealth Management. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.94 percent, or 181.58 points, to end at 19,577.39, marking its highest close since June 3. The broader NSE index rose 0.97 percent, or 56.65 points, to end at 5,898.85, gaining for a third day. Gains were also helped as Reliance Industries Ltd rose 2.7 percent, extending recent gains after the government recently approved a hike in gas prices. Among other blue-chips, Larsen and Toubro Ltd gained 3.1 percent while State Bank of India Ltd rose 3.2 percent. United Spirits Ltd gained 13.4 percent after Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte increased its stake in the company to 4.76 percent from 4.02 percent. Reliance Communications Ltd rose nearly 12 percent to their highest level in 2-1/2 years after the mobile carrier said it had repaid foreign currency loans worth a total $1.2 billion. However, among decliners, Infosys Ltd fell 1.9 percent after Morgan Stanley said the company may cut its fiscal 2013/14 revenue outlook to 4-6 percent growth, from the 6-10 percent growth it forecast in April. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar could rise on Fed's stimulus departure signals * Brent holds above $102 on Fed uncertainty * Shares, oil bounce higher despite Fed concerns * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA ($1 = 59.4250 Indian rupees) (Editing by Sunil Nair)