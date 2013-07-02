* BSE index falls 0.58 pct; NSE ends 0.7 pct lower * Infosys extends decline on FY14 outlook worries By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, July 2 Indian shares fell on Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning streak as profit-taking hit recent outperformers such as Reliance Industries and sentiment weakened due to falling trading volumes while foreign investors turned sellers. Traders say shares are expected to remain rangebound till the new earnings season begins next week, with Infosys Ltd due to unveil its results on June 12. The benchmark BSE index is only 0.19 percentage points away from entirely erasing its gains for the year, following the NSE which is already down 0.8 percent in 2013, as of Tuesday's close. However, shares are seeing some support from a more stable rupee, which had tumbled to a record low last week, and due to hopes the government will soon open up more sectors for foreign investors. "Markets may find support if there are some green shoots in the upcoming earnings season. Otherwise markets have become a function of how the rupee and global liquidity behave," said Phani Sekhar, a fund manager at Angel Broking. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.58 percent, or 113.57 points, to end at 19,463.82, retreating from a near 1-month high reached on Monday. The broader NSE index fell 0.7 percent, or 41.30 points, to end at 5,857.55. Volumes on the NSE stock index remained weak for the second consecutive day after earlier falling to their lowest since June 19 on Monday. Sentiment was also hit after foreign investors sold shares worth 14.7 million rupees on Monday, turning net sellers again after buying on Friday. Reliance Industries Ltd fell 1.6 percent on profit taking, having risen 10.2 percent in three consecutive sessions of gains, after the government approved a hefty increase in gas prices. Infosys Ltd fell 1.9 percent on continued worries about its fiscal 2014 revenue guidance after Morgan Stanley said on Monday the company may cut its fiscal 2013/14 revenue outlook to a growth of 4-6 percent, from the 6-10 percent growth it had forecast in April. Tata Motors Ltd fell 1.2 percent after the company said in a statement on Monday that its June sales fell 18 percent to 52,708 units. Shares in Tata Power Ltd fell 2.2 percent after ratings agency Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook to "negative" from "stable," citing "material covenant breaches on bank debt" associated with Tata Power's Gujarat-based Mundra Ultra Mega Power Project. Among stocks that gained, Zensar Technologies Ltd rose 2.6 percent after the outsourcing services provider said it was in acquisition talks with at least two U.S.-based companies to boost its offerings in its largest export market. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar hits four-week high versus yen * Oil rises on supply worry, improving economy * World shares rise * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)