* BSE index falls 1.47 pct; NSE ends 1.48 pct lower * Rupee falls past 60/dollar; worry over capital inflows * India cbank to introduce extra provisioning for unhedged FX exposure By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, July 3 India's benchmark BSE index fell over 1 percent on Wednesday, as a slump in the rupee reignited fears of foreign investor selling, while lenders declined after the central bank mandated them to increase provisioning against their currency exposure. The falls also tracked global shares as signs of slowing Chinese growth and escalating political tensions in Portugal, one of the euro zone's crisis hot-spots, spooked investors. The benchmark BSE index has now erased its entire gain for the year and is down 1.28 percent, after hitting a 20,443.62 peak on May 20. The NSE index is down 2.27 percent. Indian shares have been hit hard along with other emerging markets due to fears about an early end to U.S. monetary stimulus and signs of a weakening Chinese economy. Foreign investors have sold nearly 98.2 billion rupees ($1.65 billion) in domestic shares since the start of June, as per regulatory data. Traders said US non-farm payrolls data due this Friday and new earnings season that begins next week, with Infosys Ltd due to unveil its June-quarter results on June 12 were the near-term cues to watch. "Rupee and global cues created concerns around flows and recovery but we will be buyers on select basis," said Dipen Shah, head of Private Client Group Research, Kotak Securities. The benchmark BSE index fell 1.47 percent, or 286.06 points, to end at 19,177.76, falling for a second consecutive session. The broader NSE index fell 1.48 percent, or 86.65 points, to end at 5,770.90, closing below the psychologically important 5,800 level. Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd, where foreign investors hold almost three-fourth of the company, fell 2.5 percent on outflow worries, while Reliance Industries Ltd ended 2.4 percent lower. NSE's banking index slumped 2.2 percent after the Reserve Bank of India issued draft guidelines that would require lenders to make higher provisions and increase risk weights on exposure to companies that have unhedged foreign-currency exposure. State Bank of India fell 4.6 percent while Bank of Baroda ended 7.9 percent lower. Punjab National Bank slumped 5.1 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy", citing a weak economic environment and the elevated stress asset levels at the lender. Bajaj Auto Ltd slipped 1.2 percent as the strike continued at its Chakan plant in Maharashtra, causing a production loss of about 20,000 motorcycles for June. However, among stocks that gained, Tata Global Beverages Ltd rose 1.1 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "equalweight", citing cheap valuation and a cyclical uptrend in its international business. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Portugal tension drags euro to 5-week low versus dollar * Oil rises on U.S. oil stock decline, Egypt * China slowdown, Portugal tensions spook markets * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data ($1 = 59.6725 Indian rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)