By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, May 23 Indian shares fell more than 1
percent on Thursday, while a volatility index surged, as the
prospect of an end to the U.S. stimulus programme and a weak
China manufacturing survey sparked concerns that foreign
investors will end their recent buying spree.
Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke's comments suggesting
bond purchases could be scaled back if U.S. economy improves
sparked the falls, with Asian shares also hit badly, while State
Bank of India slumped after disappointing quarterly
earnings.
A potential early wind-down of the U.S. stimulus programme
could hit Indian stocks badly, analysts have warned, as foreign
institutional investors have been net buyers for 25 consecutive
sessions, helping spark a rally since mid-April.
Still, analysts said prospects of the Reserve Bank of India
cutting interest rates again in June after easing three times
this year could help support shares.
"Worries about outflows may persist for the next few days
but people would buy into declines," said G. Chokkalingam, chief
investment officer, Centrum Wealth Management.
The NSE was down 1.7 percent as of 0812 GMT, trading
below the psychologically important level of 6,000 points after
earlier hitting its lowest since May 14.
The BSE index was down 1.52 percent, after touching
its lowest in more than a week earlier in the session.
The NSE's volatility index, considered by some
investors as a fear guage, jumped as much as 8 percent to its
highest level in eight months on worries about outflows.
Blue chips led the index falls, with ICICI Bank Ltd
falling 3.2 percent and Reliance Industries Ltd
losing 3 percent.
State Bank of India fell 6.9 percent after posting
its first quarterly net profit fall in two years, missing market
estimates hurt by lower interest income and higher provisions
for loan losses.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd fell 5.4 percent, adding to
Wednesday's nearly 6 percent decline, on lingering
disappointment over its January-March profit and outlook out on
Wednesday.
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd slumped 8.7 percent after
majority shareholder Daiichi Sankyo Co said it believed
former shareholders of the Indian company hid information
regarding U.S. regulatory probes.
However, among stocks that gained, Oracle Financial Services
Software Ltd rose 9 percent after a
higher-than-expected response to its share sale squeezed out
short positions in the futures market, dealers said.
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Gopakumar Warrier)