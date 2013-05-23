MUMBAI May 23 India's NSE index provisionally posted its biggest percentage fall in a year on Thursday, as the prospect of an end to the U.S. stimulus programme and a weak China manufacturing survey sparked concerns foreign investors would end their recent buying spree.

The broader NSE index provisionally fell 2.09 percent, marking its biggest daily percentage fall since May 8, 2012.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 1.93 percent.

State Bank of India slumped 7.9 percent after posting its first quarterly net profit drop in two years, missing market estimates. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam)