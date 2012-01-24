India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 24 (The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated Imphal Municipal Council's (ImMC) 'Fitch B-(ind)' National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the "Non-Monitored" category. The rating will now appear as 'Fitch B-(ind)nm' on the agency's website.
The rating has been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of ImMC. The rating will remain in the non-monitored category for six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the rating may be reinstated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: