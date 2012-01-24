Jan 24 (The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated Imphal Municipal Council's (ImMC) 'Fitch B-(ind)' National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the "Non-Monitored" category. The rating will now appear as 'Fitch B-(ind)nm' on the agency's website.

The rating has been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of ImMC. The rating will remain in the non-monitored category for six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the rating may be reinstated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".