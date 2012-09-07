LONDON, Sept 7 German Bund futures erased earlier losses on Friday after a below-forecast U.S. payrolls report fuelled demand for German debt on expectations that the Federal Reserve would launch fresh buying of closely-correlated U.S. Treasuries.

Nonfarm payrolls increased only 96,000 last month, the Labor Department said on Friday, compared to a Reuters forecast of 125,000.

The Bund future rose to 140.27, up 10 ticks on the day, to wipe out steep losses seen throughout most of the trading session. Before the payrolls data was released, Bund futures were trading at 139.53.

U.S Treasuries rallied strongly after the payrolls report was released.