LONDON, Sept 7 German Bund futures erased
earlier losses on Friday after a below-forecast U.S. payrolls
report fuelled demand for German debt on expectations that the
Federal Reserve would launch fresh buying of closely-correlated
U.S. Treasuries.
Nonfarm payrolls increased only 96,000 last month, the Labor
Department said on Friday, compared to a Reuters forecast of
125,000.
The Bund future rose to 140.27, up 10 ticks on the day, to
wipe out steep losses seen throughout most of the trading
session. Before the payrolls data was released, Bund futures
were trading at 139.53.
U.S Treasuries rallied strongly after the payrolls report
was released.