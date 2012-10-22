Oct 22 Canadian miner Malaga Inc
suspended production at its tungsten plant in Peru as power
supply to its only producing mine was disrupted.
The company, which has been struggling with lower ore grade
and selling prices, said there was a power outage at the Pasto
Bueno mine after a hydro-electric transmission line was
accidentally cut.
Repairs are expected to take four weeks and the company is
maintaining the mining operations at a reduced pace.
"We intend to return to full production once we secure the
necessary financing," Chief Executive Pierre Monet said.
Shares of the Montreal-based company, valued at about C$13
million, closed at 7.5 Canadian cents on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Friday.