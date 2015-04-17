KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 Institutional investors
bought into Malaysia's biggest listing in nearly three years,
oversubscribing an initial public offering by Malakoff
Corporation Bhd worth up to $756 million by more than
two times, according to three people with direct knowledge of
the matter.
Bookbuilding for the institutional tranche of the IPO by
Malaysia's largest independent power producer - equal to more
than 25 percent of the total offering - was set in a tight range
between 1.75 ringgit and 1.80 ringgit per share, sources had
said.
The up to 2.74 billion ringgit listing comes as many local
companies, susceptible to significant volatility in energy
prices and the ringgit, opt against embarking on IPOs, for fear
that volatility could squeeze their valuations.
The IPO also serves as a gauge of investor sentiment on the
planned $3 billion IPO of the Edra Global Energy Bhd power unit
of indebted Malaysian state investor 1MDB's, bankers
have said. Edra Global is a direct and smaller competitor of
Malakoff.
Malakoff was not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 3.6275 ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Praveen Menon;
Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)