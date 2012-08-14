(Adds details, context)
By S.Anuradha and Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE Aug 14 Malaysian builder
MMC Corp Bhd has hired four joint global coordinators
for a $1 billion IPO of its 51 percent-owned power unit,
Malakoff Corp Bhd, two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters.
Plans for a 2013 relisting of the country's largest
independent power producer come shortly after Malaysia's state
development firm snapped up power assets from tycoon Ananda
Krishnan and conglomerate Genting Bhd for a combined
10.8 billion ringgit ($3.46 billion).
CIMB, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Maybank were selected as
the joint global coordinators for the Malakoff Corp initial
public offering, the two sources said, declining to be named
because the plans have not been officially announced.
At least one other bank is likely to be involved as a
bookrunner, one of the sources said. Other details of the
planned offering were not disclosed.
MMC and Malakoff officials were not immediately available to
comment.
TYCOON'S MOVES
Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, named by Forbes as Malaysia's
seventh-richest person, controls MMC and has been involved in
other recent deals.
The reclusive tycoon took the ailing national carmaker
Proton Holdings private earlier this year.
On June 11, MMC listed shares of its subsidiary Gas Malaysia
Bhd - the country's sole supplier of natural gas to
the non-power sector.
Since the listing, its shares have climbed 22.27 percent
above its IPO reference price of 2.20 ringgit per share.
MMC first de-listed Malakoff in 2006 in a privatisation deal
worth some 9.3 billion ringgit, or 10.35 ringgit per share.
A cash cow, Malakoff recorded revenues of 5.47 billion
ringgit in 2010, almost double the level in the fiscal year
ended Aug 31, 2006, before it was eventually taken private.
Malakoff owns an effective generation capacity of 5,020
megawatts (MW) in Malaysia and comprises six power stations that
run on gas, oil and coal, according to its 2010 annual report.
It also has power plants in Jordan, Algeria and Saudi Arabia.
($1 = 3.1210 Malaysian ringgit)
