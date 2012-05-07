By Yantoultra Ngui
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR May 7 Malaysian builder MMC Corp
Bhd plans to relist its 51 percent owned Malakoff Corp
Bhd -- the country's largest independent power producer -- on
the local bourse next year, a company source said.
The relisting of Malakoff could whet investors' appetite for
power assets in the Southeast Asian country that have been held
for decades by an exclusive club of Malaysian tycoons and
government-linked firms.
The possible move comes hot on the heels of billionaire
Ananda Krishnan selling off his power assets in March just as
the government restructures agreements where these generators
pass on fuel costs to end users and enjoy guaranted returns.
"We can't give any further details for now as everything's
still too premature, but we do have plans for the relisting,"
said the source with knowledge of the deal, adding that banks
have not yet been mandated as advisors for the listing.
Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, reckoned by Forbes to be Malaysia's
seventh-richest person, controls MMC. The reclusive tycoon
recently took ailing national carmaker Proton Holdings private
this year.
That is not the only corporate deal by the businessman, who
made his first millions in the agriculture sector.
MMC is currently in the process of listing its 41.8 percent
owned subsidiary Gas Malaysia Bhd, the country's sole supplier
of natural gas to the non-power sector, on the local stock
exchange in the second quarter of this year.
Gas Malaysia is expected to raise up to 750 million ringgit,
making it the fourth largest Malaysian IPO this year after Felda
Global Ventures Holdings Bhd, Integrated Healthcare Holdings Bhd
and IGB Corp Bhd 's retail real estate investment
trust.
Malakoff officials were not immediately available to
comment.
BIGGER THAN ANANDA'S ASSETS?
Malakoff currently owns an effective generation capacity of
5,020 megawatts (MW) in Malaysia, comprising of six power
stations that run on gas, oil and coal, according to its 2010
annual report.
That makes Malakoff's assets much bigger than the 3,951 MW
power capacity sold off by Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan to
state-owned strategic development firm 1Malaysia Development Bhd
for 8.5 billion ringgit in March.
MMC first took Malakoff private in 2006 in a privatisation
deal worth some 9.3 billion ringgit ($3.06 billion), or 10.35
ringgit per share.
A cash cow, Malakoff recorded revenues of 5.47 billion
ringgit in 2010, which almost double the levels seen in the
fiscal year ended Aug 31 2006, before it was eventually taken
private.
Malakoff also has power plants in Jordan, Algeria and Saudi
Arabia.
($1 = 3.0420 ringgit)
(Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)