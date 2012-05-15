* WHO says resistance reported in 64 countries with malaria
* Mosquito-borne disease kills more than 650,000 a year
* Action plan designed to stay ahead of insecticide threat
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, May 15 Malaria-carrying mosquitoes in
Africa and India are becoming resistant to insecticides, putting
millions of lives at greater risk and threatening eradication
efforts, health experts said on Tuesday.
While existing prevention measures such as mosquito nets
treated with insecticide and indoor spraying are still
effective, experts said tight surveillance and rapid response
strategies were needed to prevent more resistance developing.
Despite decades of efforts to beat it with insecticides,
bednets and combination drugs, malaria still kills more than
650,000 people a year, most of them babies and young children in
sub-Saharan Africa.
Because the disease is spread by Anopheles mosquitoes,
insecticides are a vital part of controlling it.
Publishing a plan to help countries tackle the threat, the
World Health Organisation's global malaria programme said
resistance had been detected in 64 countries.
"We think we're ahead of the curve. The tools we have today
work extremely well in almost all settings, so we don't want
people throwing their hands up in the air and saying this is a
catastrophe," Robert Newman, the programme's director, told
Reuters.
"But we have identified resistance, it is a problem out
there, and we need to take urgent and concerted action to make
sure we maintain the effectiveness of the tools."
The WHO recommends four main classes of insecticides, the
most common of which are pyrethroids. But resistance to at least
one of these classes has now been detected in all regions where
the disease is endemic.
RESISTANCE SPREADS
A study published last year found that mosquitoes in one
region of Senegal swiftly developed resistance to bednets
treated with deltamethrin, a pyrethroid.
WHO director general Margaret Chan said the levels of
resistance found in Africa and India were of greatest concern.
"These countries are characterised by high levels of malaria
transmission and widespread reports of resistance," she said in
a statement. In some places there was resistance to all four
classes of insecticide.
The WHO plan says each country at risk must analyse the
extent of resistance and design a pre-emptive management
strategy as part of its national malaria control effort, rather
than waiting for resistance to increase.
Experts estimate the cost of the global plan at more than
$200 million a year, including research into insecticide
resistance, research and development of new insecticides, and
putting in place management strategies.
"We need to think of this as a long-term investment and look
at what the costs would be if we did nothing," said Newman.
WHO estimates that malaria costs the African economy alone
$12 billion every year, a multiple of the annual $1.5 billion
spent globally on the fight against malaria.
"If, for example, we were to lose pyrethroids and not be
able to use them any more, then malaria control could become
very expensive very quickly," Newman said.
"But if we buy ourselves many more years of being able to
use them - by responding quickly when we find resistance and
proactively putting in strategies to stop the emergence of
resistance - then the overall price tag for malaria control ...
is likely to be lower."
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Kevin Liffey)