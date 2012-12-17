(Adds quotes from WHO report's lead author; detail on malaria
bond)
By Kate Kelland
LONDON Dec 17 Global funding for the fight
against malaria has stalled in the past two years, threatening
to reverse what the World Health Organisation (WHO) says are
"remarkable recent gains" in the battle to control one of the
world's leading infectious killers.
After rapid expansion between 2004 and 2009, funding for
malaria prevention and control levelled off between 2010 and
2012 - meaning there were fewer life-saving steps taken in hard-
hit malarial regions such as sub-Saharan Africa.
" If we don't scale up vector control activities in 2013 we
can expect major resurgences of malaria," said Richard
Cibulskis, lead author of the WHO's W o rld Malaria Report, which
was published on Monday.
"Vector contol" means stopping transmission of the disease
with tools such as treated mosquito nets. The report found that
deliveries of such nets to endemic countries in sub-Saharan
Africa dropped from 145 million in 2010 to an estimated 66
million in 2012.
"This means that many households will be unable to replace
existing bed nets when required, exposing more people to the
potentially deadly disease," the report said.
Malaria is caused by a parasite carried in the saliva of
mosquitoes and kills hundreds of thousands of people a year,
mainly babies and children under the age of five in Africa.
According to WHO data, the disease infected around 219
million people in 2010, killing around 660,000 of them. Robust
figures are, however, hard to establish and other health experts
say the annual malaria death toll could be double that.
GLOBAL TARGETS
An estimated $5.1 billion a year is needed between 2011 and
2020 to get malaria medicines, prevention measures and tests to
all those who need them in the 99 countries which have on-going
transmission of the disease.
"Essentially, with the tools that we've got, we need to make
sure that we continue the investments in the control measures
that we have," Cibulskis told a news conference in Geneva.
"If we don't do that, malaria will bounce back. As soon as
you take bed nets away, malaria will come back. If you stop
indoor residual spraying, it will come back, and with a
vengeance. So yes, we need to keep on investing in malaria
ultimately until new tools are developed."
The WHO says while many countries have increased financing
for malaria, the total available global funding remained at $2.3
billion in 2011 - less than half of what is needed.
"Global targets for reducing the malaria burden will not be
reached unless progress is accelerated in the highest burden
countries," Robert Newman, director of the WHO Global Malaria
Programme, said in statement with the report.
"These countries are in a precarious situation and most of
them need urgent financial assistance to procure and distribute
life-saving commodities."
The WHO report found that by far the greatest impact of
malaria is concentrated in 14 endemic countries which account
for an estimated 80 percent of malaria deaths.
Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are the
most affected countries in sub-Saharan Africa, while India is
the hardest hit in South East Asia.
WHO director general Margaret Chan wrote in a forward to the
report that there is now an urgent need to identify new sources
of funding to boost and sustain malaria control.
"We also need to examine new ways to make existing funds
stretch further by increasing the value for money of malaria
commodities and the efficiency of service delivery," she said.
The Roll Back Malaria Partnership, which includes the WHO,
UNICEF and the World Bank, said it was already exploring several
options, including financial transaction taxes, airline ticket
taxes and a potential "malaria bond" to encourage more
involvement from private sector investors.
Fatoumata Nafo-Traore, executive director of the Roll Back
Malaria Partnership, said Mozambique and one other African
country were preparing to pilot such a bond in 2013, with the
hope that other countries would follow their example.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Additional reporting by Tom Miles
in Geneva; Editing by Stephen Powell)