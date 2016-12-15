LONDON, Dec 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The U.N.
children's agency and Malawi's government are teaming up to test
whether drones could make aid delivery faster and more effective
during humanitarian disasters, such as floods and droughts which
affect millions of people every year.
UNICEF said on Thursday that experts would investigate how
drones could be used to provide aerial imagery to help
governments and aid agencies pinpoint where the most urgent
needs are in crises.
They will also test the use of drones for making small
deliveries such as emergency medical supplies, vaccines and
samples for laboratory diagnosis.
"This is very exciting. We believe that drones have huge
potential to help us respond more quickly in humanitarian
emergencies," said UNICEF's head of innovation Cynthia
McCaffrey.
The trials, likely to begin next April, will be carried out
in a "humanitarian drone testing corridor" that will allow the
unmanned aircraft systems to be tested over a distance of up to
40 km (25 miles) outside Malawi's capital Lilongwe.
Engineers will also investigate how drones could be used to
extend Wifi or cellphone signals across difficult terrain.
Drones are already being tested for commercial deliveries in
countries like the United States and New Zealand.
But the testing corridor in Malawi is thought to be the
first to focus on the use of drones in humanitarian operations
and development work.
The initiative could have a significant impact in Malawi,
which is prone to floods and droughts. Forty percent of families
in the southern African country currently rely on food aid.
In the future aerial imaging drones could help farmers boost
harvests by identifying irrigation problems and monitoring soil
variation, water content and plant health, UNICEF's Malawi
director Johannes Wedenig told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Drones could also identify hidden water sources and help
communities decide where to sink boreholes.
"This initiative holds great promise for Malawi, the Africa
region, and indeed the world," Wedenig said.
Drones used for imaging can fly for hours, covering hundreds
of miles, while transport drones can currently carry around 3 kg
for up to 80 km, UNICEF said.
The initiative follows a pilot project by UNICEF in March to
test the use of drones to transport blood samples from babies
born to HIV-positive mothers in a rural area to a hospital
laboratory.
Samples transported by road often take over a week to reach
the lab, creating delays in getting babies born with HIV onto
life-saving drugs.
