(Writes through with Global Fund comments)
By Mabvuto Banda
LILONGWE, March 25 The Global Fund has
redirected $574 million in HIV/AIDS funding away from Malawi's
National Aids Council (NAC) after allegations of financial
mismanagement, including the purchase of vehicles that were not
budgeted for, it said on Wednesday.
Malawi's Health Minister Jean Kalilani earlier told Reuters
the fund had "pulled the plug" on the funding for the next two
years because of the allegations. She said the Geneva-based fund
had been misled by "unpatriotic Malawians".
However, the Global Fund disputed this, saying it had
decided earlier this year to channel the assistance, which runs
until 2017, through Malawi's Ministry of Health and the charity
ActionAid rather than through the NAC, a public trust that is
meant to spearhead the national response to HIV/Aids.
The fund said it had not considered cancelling AIDS funding
to Malawi, one of the world's worst-hit countries and home to
more than one million children orphaned by the disease.
"At no time did the Global Fund discuss cancelling the $574
million allocation," it said in a statement. "Every grant by the
Global Fund is approved by the board and any cancellation has to
be approved by the board."
Greater access to medicine, backed by cash from the Global
Fund, has helped slash AIDS-related deaths in Malawi, where
HIV/Aids has been blamed for 59 percent of deaths among those
aged 15 to 59 years in the landlocked southern African nation.
Malawi, a nation of 13 million people which depends on
foreign aid for 40 percent of its national budget, has suffered
after donors withheld funding over a major corruption scandal in
2013.
The Fund said Malawi had already repaid $3.3 million of
improper spending unearthed by a 2012 audit, while an additional
unspecified amount of "inadequately accounted funding"
identified by donors was "still under discussion".
Kalilani said the Fund had asked Malawi to repay a total of
$6.4 million. She did not provide a breakdown.
(Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia and Gareth
Jones)