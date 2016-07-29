LILONGWE, July 29 Malawi's central bank has left the benchmark lending rate unchanged at 27 percent, the bank said on Friday, citing weak growth and lower agricultural production due to a severe drought.

"The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) observed that global recovery was fragile and the outlook remained weak," the central bank said in a statement after a two day meeting.

(Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)