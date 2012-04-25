BLANTYRE, April 25 Malawi's new president Joyce
Banda has fired the aid-dependent nation's central bank governor
and named a telecoms CEO to replace him, state radio said on
Wednesday, getting rid of another of her predecessor's men as
she tries to woo back donors.
Banda has chosen Charles Chuka, head of the southern African
country's largest fixed-line operator MTL to head the Reserve
Bank of Malawi, the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation said.
Prior to joining MTL, Chuka had worked at the central bank
as general manager for economic services.
Banda, a former vice president of Malawi and long-time
women's rights activist, was sworn in as president on April 7
after Bingu wa Mutharika died unexpectedly from a heart attack.
One of Banda's first moves as president was to fire the
country's police chief for the killing of 20 anti-government
protesters in July 2011, which drew international condemnation
and led to aid cuts.
Banda has since promised more changes, leading to
speculation she would fire other Mutharika loyalists.
Foreign aid accounts for 40 percent of Malawi's budget. Last
year several Western donors withheld support over concerns about
Mutharika's increasingly tight grip on power.