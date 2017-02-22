LILONGWE Feb 22 Malawi's President Peter
Mutharika has dismissed the agriculture minister after an
investigation into maize procurement, the southern African
nation's information minister said on Wednesday.
Mutharika ordered an investigation last month into a $34.5
million government maize purchase from Zambia after allegations
that the price had been inflated.
"The President has removed from Cabinet Hon George Chaponda
as agriculture minister with immediate effect following after he
was found with millions of money at his residence yesterday,"
Minister of Information Nicolaus Saudi told Reuters.
(Reporting by Mabvuto Banda; Editing by James Macharia)