LILONGWE, March 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Malawi’s
government is trying a new way to protect its fast-dwindling
forests: Sending in the army.
With deforestation threatening the capital’s water supply,
the government has launched 24-hour military patrols of the
country’s major forests, with authorisation to arrest loggers
and confiscate their equipment, said Sangwani Phiri, a spokesman
for the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining.
The move is “a bid to avert unwarranted illegal cutting down
of trees,” he said in a telephone interview with the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
The strategy, using soldiers from the Malawi Defence Forces
(MDF), is one already being used by other southern African
countries including Botswana and South Africa, and is common
practice in parts of other countries, including India and
Vietnam, he said.
Malawi’s government estimates that the country’s 3.4 million
hectares (8.4 million acres) of predominantly natural forests
are being depleted at a rate of 1.8-2.6 percent annually,
largely for charcoal production.
“We are targeting all forest areas across the country, but
we are starting with the Mua, Livulezi, Dzalanyama, Viphya and
Mulanje Mountain forests, whose rate of depletion has been
worrisome,” Phiri said.
The deployment follows what he described as a successful
pilot programme in the vast Dzalanyama Forest, which spreads
across the Central Region districts of Dedza and Lilongwe. The
programme began in February 2015.
FINES, CONFISCATION
Lieutenant Wilned Kalizgamangwere Chawinga, a staff officer
in the MDF Public Information Office, said troops will conduct
patrols 24 hours a day in the forests, as they have been doing
in the pilot programme.
“We detain illegal loggers and charcoal producers and snatch
their vehicles and any other equipment used,” he told Thomson
Reuters Foundation by email.
“We take everything confiscated to the nearest MDF
installation, where owners come to claim them if they have
appropriate papers, or after paying fines to the Department of
Forestry,” he said.
Chawinga said the soldiers also destroy charcoal kilns
discovered in the forests.
“Apart from patrolling the forests, confiscating equipment
and detaining those involved in illegal logging, MDF soldiers
sensitise the public to the dangers of deforestation and
encourage them to plant more trees,” Chawinga said.
Rampant tree felling is having a severe impact on Malawi’s
water resources, experts say.
The cutting down of trees in Dzalanyama, for example, is
threatening the Lilongwe River, which supplies the capital with
water.
The drying river has forced the Lilongwe Water Board to
ration supplies, cutting off some areas of the city from water
for as long as four days at a time.
John Paul, a climate change expert at Total LandCare, an
African-based non-governmental organisation, said that as
forests reduce in size they emit less water vapour which reduces
rainfall, leading to lower levels of water in rivers and other
waterways.
Deforestation also increases the rate of evaporation from
water bodies already depleted by lack of rain, he said.
“Forests are carbon sinks and the absence of them raises
temperatures, because when there are no forests, atmospheric
carbon dioxide increases,” he said. That leads to faster global
warming, he said.
‘GRAVELY WORRYING’ WATER LOSSES
Edward Nyirenda, a spokesperson for the Northern Region
Water Board, welcomed the involvement of soldiers in protecting
forests, describing the rate at which forests are disappearing
in its water catchment areas as “gravely worrying”.
“The situation is not good due to wanton cutting down of
trees,” Nyirenda said. “Deforestation is affecting the quantity
and quality of our raw water sources.”
Apart from reducing supplies of water, deforestation has
also led to more eroded soil in the water supply, requiring more
costly processing, he said.
Over the past few years, drought and erratic rainfall across
the country have affected water levels in Lake Malawi, according
to the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM).
The utility says that dwindling water levels in the lake
have affected its ability to produce hydroelectric power on the
Shire River, the sole outlet from Lake Malawi.
ESCOM has been rationing power supplies, which raises demand
for alternative sources of energy, including charcoal. This in
turn has increased the pressure on forests.
Phiri said that besides deploying soldiers to guard forests,
the government is training forest rangers who it will “arm to
the teeth for any crucial battles” that arise in the effort to
guard the forests. He said the rangers would later take over
from the soldiers in guarding the forests.
“Government will continue with efforts to find the best
possible ways of protecting and preserving our remaining forest
cover,” Phiri promised.
