BLANTYRE, Malawi, May 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
Last November, rangers in Malawi’s Lengwe National Park arrested
35 illegal loggers within the park boundaries as they felled
timber with a half-million dollars worth of equipment brought in
via an illegal road from neighbouring Mozambique.
Satellite images suggest about a million protected mopane
trees had been cut in just over a year in the area where the
group was working – a loss valued at about $37 million in court
depositions.
Such illegal logging is a widespread problem across Africa –
one that often remains unseen, unprosecuted or met with fines
far below the value of the stolen timber.
But last week, Malawi indicated it is prepared to crack down
hard on such theft, with all 35 loggers – including 22
Mozambicans, 10 Malawians, two Chinese and one
Portuguese-Mozambican dual national - given sentences of between
12 and 18 months of hard labour in a Malawi prison, with little
chance of parole.
The crew’s equipment – tractors, trucks, motorcycles, saws
and other gear – also was confiscated, with some of it
repurposed for the national park’s own use. Valued by the court
at half a million dollars, it is many times larger than the
park’s own modest budget.
“We are quite happy with the sentence passed down by the
courts, as well as the forfeiture of the equipment, which means
quite a lot,” said Brighton Kumchedwa, Malawi National Parks and
Wildlife director.
The prosecution, on charges of logging in a national park
and immigration violations, follows the passage of a new
National Parks and Wildlife Act, which allows for sentences of
up to 30 years for environmental crimes.
The act, passed after the high-profile arrest of the
loggers, is intended to act as a stiff deterrent to future
potential timber thieves.
Kumchedwa called the Lengwe National Park case an important
signal by the courts that natural resource theft will now be
prosecuted as a serious crime in the southern African nation.
“Already we have seen some courts responding well to the new
law, where we have seen much longer custodial sentences,” he
said.
CUTTING SUPPLY LINES
Researchers say the Lengwe National Park case helps peel
back a shroud of secrecy about how international illegal logging
syndicates work in the region, with European and Chinese
nationals moving illicit timber from Malawi into Mozambique and
then overseas through Mozambique’s northern sea ports.
Mozambique’s government is aware that the country is a
portal for illegal timber being shipped to Asia and has been
trying to stop it with recent high-profile arrests and seizures.
Despite this, a January investigation by the Oxpeckers
Center for Investigative Environmental Journalism in Africa
found logs still being exported from Pemba harbour despite the
government issuing a two-year export ban on all unprocessed
hardwood timber leaving the country.
That ban was put in place in December by Mozambique’s
Ministry of Land, Environment and Rural Development.
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture
Organization, Malawi has the highest rate of deforestation in
southern Africa, and is losing about 3-4 percent of its forests
annually.
“Timber theft is widespread and we need to work together to
stop it,” said Julian Bayliss, a technical adviser to Malawi’s
government on protected areas and biodiversity management.
Bayliss works out of Malawi’s southern city of Blantyre,
where the once tree-covered hillsides are already largely bare
from decades of deforestation.
“Most of the commercial timber has been removed or is in the
process of being removed from the landscape outside protected
areas. What we are starting to see now, which is extremely
worrying, is illegal timber theft from inside protected areas,”
he said.
Although the latest prosecution was successful, most timber
theft worldwide is not prosecuted. According to a recent
Interpol report, illegal logging and sales cost governments
between $51 billion and $152 billion a year in lost revenue
alone.
This does not count the loss of ecological services from
deforestation, such as maintenance of rainfall patterns, or the
downstream agricultural costs of increased water runoff and
erosion.
‘WE WILL NOT RELENT’
Last year, a team of seven Malawian rangers found the
now-prosecuted illegal logging operation deep in Lengwe National
Park, having gained access after cutting a road in from
next-door Mozambique. Felled logs were removed to a processing
facility in that country, the court case said.
After finding the crew, rangers needed almost three days to
drag the arrested men and gear back to park headquarters through
an area of roadless wilderness, according to the rangers’ court
deposition.
Joseph Kamkwasi, a lawyer for those convicted, said he would
appeal the sentences.
“There are sufficient grounds to appeal the sentence because
it is manifestly exaggerated,” he told Radio Mozambique.
Bayliss believes new laws, like Malawi’s new Wildlife Act,
can be effective, but cross-border cooperation is needed to
effectively curb deforestation.
“Law enforcement agencies need to combine and work together
at an international level to combat environmental crime,” he
said. “A positive outcome would be if Malawi and Mozambique can
join forces over crimes such as this.”
In an analysis of the case written for the East African
newspaper, Gabrielle Lynch, a professor at Britain’s University
of Warwick, said that corruption is often a major problem in
prosecuting timber and wildlife thefts in Africa, and that lack
of solid evidence can also make prosecution difficult.
But Kumchedwa, the director of Malawi’s national parks, said
the Lengwe National Park case represents an important signal
that natural resource theft now will be prosecuted as a serious
crime in Malawi.
“My warning to the criminals is that we will not relent
until we are done with them,” he said.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Barbee; editing by Laurie Goering :;
