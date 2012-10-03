LILONGWE Oct 3 Malawi will cut its forecast for
economic growth of 4.3 percent this year due to contraction in
some major sectors, Finance Minister Ken Lipenga said on
Wednesday.
"Our preliminary assessment shows that the economic
performance will slow down below our earlier projection of 4.3
percent largely due to a significant contraction in agriculture,
manufacturing, forestry and fishing, which have experienced a
negative growth," Lipenga told Reuters.
Lipenga would not give a revised growth projection figure.
But he remained optimistic the economy would recover
strongly in 2013 with agriculture, manufacturing and the retail
sectors leading the way.
The southern Africa country's economy had been on a tailspin
earlier this year due to a disastrous fight former President
Bingu wa Mutharika picked with international donors, who
withheld aid that traditionally accounted for about 40 percent
of the national budget.
Mutharika died in April this year of a heart attack.
New President Joyce Banda has worked to restore aid flows
and undo several policies that led to a foreign exchange
shortage that drove up the costs in the kwacha currency for
essentials such as petrol, food and pharmaceuticals.
The country also relies heavily on tobacco sales to generate
hard currency.
(Reporting by Mabvuto Banda; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and
David Dolan)