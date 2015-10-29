LILONGWE, Malawi, Oct 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
D windling water levels are hobbling Malawi's hydroelectric power
supply and putting more pressure on the country's already
stressed forests, officials say.
The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM), a
public utility, says the amount of power it generates through
three plants on the Shire River has fallen by 66 percent due to
Lake Malawi's declining water level, which experts blame on
erratic rains made worse by climate change.
This year, the southern African nation suffered a late start
to the rainy season, followed by severe flooding in its southern
half and then prolonged dry spells in many parts, causing maize
production to fall around 30 percent.
ESCOM first revealed the dramatic drop in water at its hydro
plants in August. It now says water flow on the river, the
country's largest, is some 20 percent below what is needed to
operate the Nkula, Tedzani and Kapichira turbines at their full
combined capacity of 355 megawatts (MW).
"During peak hours we are losing 40MW and the daily average
loss is 25MW," ESCOM spokeswoman Kitty Chingota said by email.
Joseph Kalowekamo of the Department of Energy noted fears
customers will compensate for a decrease in their electricity
supply by turning to wood for fuel.
Malawi's forests are already disappearing at an alarming
rate. According to the Department of Forestry, the country loses
between 1.6 and 2.8 percent of its forests every year.
"People are now using charcoal and firewood more because
power is intermittent due to massive load shedding," Kalowekamo
said.
The shift could exacerbate Malawi's power problems, as
deforestation in Lake Malawi's catchment areas may further
reduce rainfall and, in turn, power generation.
"It is a vicious cycle," said Kalowekamo.
CHARCOAL AND CANDLES
For the 9 percent of Malawians connected to the electricity
grid, the power shortage is proving inconvenient and expensive.
Rachael Kapatuka, a housewife in Ndirande Township in
Blantyre, has been forced to use charcoal to supplement her
electricity supply since mid-September, after ESCOM intensified
load shedding to ease pressure on hydropower plants.
Kapatuka has to make a 30-minute round trip each time she
needs to buy more charcoal. It costs her 15,000 Malawian kwacha
($30) a month, more than twice her usual electricity bill.
"People may think charcoal is cheap, but it is not," she
said. "Small packs we get daily add up to quite a lot of money.
And we have to buy candles, too, for lighting."
The return to charcoal also brings with it health risks
electricity is supposed to eradicate.
Now that Kapatuka has to use charcoal for cooking, she has
no choice but to prepare meals outside the house to avoid
filling her home with potentially toxic smoke.
"The smoke from the charcoal is discomforting, so I need to
use it outdoors," she said. "When it is windy, cooking outdoors
is challenging because you get dust and other trash in your
utensils."
SEEKING ALTERNATIVES
The drop in hydropower is also hitting Malawi's businesses.
According to Collen Zalengera, head of energy studies at
Mzuzu University, the downturn in electrical power production is
bad for industries such as dairy and poultry farming, and for
the economy as a whole.
"Dairy farmers waste a lot of milk because they cannot
refrigerate it due to unreliable power supply, (and) incubation
of eggs is disturbed which may affect the chicken supply at
local levels," he said.
The foreign exchange market could also be disrupted as an
increase in the use of diesel generators boosts the need for
fuel imports, he added.
Zalengera said the main problem is Malawi's dependence on
hydropower, arguing that ESCOM should fund the development of
alternative energy sources, such as solar, wind and biogas.
Everyone knows water resources are affected by climate
change, he said.
"But there is no evidence the sun and the wind will reduce,"
he added. "As a country, we need to invest our scarce resources
in reliable energy sources."
Energy department spokesman Kalowekamo said the government
is exploring whether Malawi would benefit from developing other
renewable sources.
It is also conducting feasibility studies on building new
hydropower plants on other rivers across the country, he added.
In the meantime, ESCOM's Chingota said the company is
working on adding capacity to the grid using diesel generators,
while asking industrial customers to shift their operations to
times of low demand.
And to keep Malawi out of the dark, ESCOM is also looking
further afield. "We are pursuing cross-border connections to tap
available power from neighbouring countries, mainly Zambia and
Mozambique," Chingota said.
