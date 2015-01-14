* Around 70,000 homeless after days of torrential rain
* President appeals for international help
* Bridges collapse in Mozambique's Zambezia province
(Adds South African defence forces to assist Mozambique)
By Babvuto Banda
LILONGWE, Jan 14 Malawi's President Peter
Mutharika has declared half the southern African country a
disaster zone after torrential rains over the past few days
killed at least 48 people and left around 70,000 homeless.
The heavy rains have also damaged crops. Last year Malawi
harvested 3.9 million tonnes of the staple maize, a surplus of
almost a million tonnes.
Malawi's Department of Climate Change and Meteorological
Services has warned of heavy rainfall and flash floods for the
next two to three weeks.
"So far, it is estimated that 69,995 people have been
displaced by the floods and 48 people have lost their lives. The
floods have also damaged a lot of hectares of crops, washed away
livestock and damaged infrastructure such as roads and bridges,"
Mutharika said in a statement late on Tuesday.
He also said many people remained stranded and would need to
be rescued from low-lying areas prone to flooding.
"I declare all the 15 districts that have been affected by
floods Disaster Areas... I appeal for humanitarian assistance,
from the international donor community," he said.
The crop outlook in Malawi, where much agriculture is still
done by subsistence farmers, has deteriorated after a late start
to rains in the summer planting season which usually gets
underway in October or November.
"Delayed and overall below-average cumulative rains since
the start of the rainy season in October last year have
adversely affected the 2015 cereal crops, but prolonged heavy
rains may worsen the situation," said Jeffrey Luhanga, Principal
Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture.
Wet weather has also wrought damage in neighbouring
Mozambique, which has been hit periodically by catastrophic
floods in the past.
South Africa's defence department said on Wednesday it would
deploy helicopters, Navy divers and medical personnel to assist
people in Mozambique's flood-stricken Zambezia province.
Bridges have collapsed and the newly elected government
there has declared a "red alert" for the central and northern
parts of the country. It was sending rescue boats and aid to
stricken areas.
(Additional reporting by Manuel Mucari in Maputo; Editing by
Zandi Shabalala, Ed Stoddard and Ruth Pitchford)