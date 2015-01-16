LILONGWE Jan 16 The death toll from flooding in
Malawi has risen to 176 and others are still missing, Vice
President Saulos Chilima said on Friday after touring the
worst-hit parts of the southern African country, one of the
world's poorest states.
Flash floods caused by days of torrential rain have swept
away roads and bridges, destroyed thousands of hectares of crops
and raised fears of a cholera outbreak in the southern half of
the country.
The weather service is warning of more heavy rain in the
next two to three weeks.
"So far, the death toll stands at 176 people and we fear the
number will rise because several are missing and some parts are
inaccessible," Chilima said.
The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP), one of
several relief agencies rolling out assistance, said 110,000
people had been displaced, an increase from a government
estimate of 70,000 earlier this week.
"Many more are likely to require assistance. With more rain
forecast, there is concern that these numbers may rise," the WFP
said.
The agency is airlifting more than 100 tons of high-energy
biscuits to meet the immediate needs of those affected.
"Ready-to-eat food will be prioritised for the most
vulnerable people, particularly children, who have been
displaced from their homes and have no access to food or cooking
facilities," it said.
The crop damage has raised fears of a poor harvest. Last
year, Malawi's farmers harvested 3.9 million tonnes of the
staple crop, maize, providing a surplus of almost one million
tonnes.
The wet weather has also wreaked damage in neighbouring
Mozambique, which has been hit by catastrophic floods in the
past.
Bridges have collapsed and the newly elected government has
declared a "red alert" in central and northern areas. South
Africa has sent military helicopters, divers and medics to
assist with rescue and relief efforts.
(Reporting by Mabvuto Banda; Editing by Ed Cropley)