BLANTYRE Jan 23 Lethal floods in Malawi which
have killed at least 176 people have caused extensive damage to
tobacco, the country's leading hard currency earner, a senior
official said on Friday.
According to the World Bank, tobacco accounts for around 60
percent of Malawi's exports, and the floods come as the
impoverished southern African country struggles to woo back
donors who have withheld funds over governance concerns.
"We are still assessing how much damage has been caused by
the heavy rains on tobacco but I can safely say that many fields
have been washed away and the impact on the economy is obvious
because tobacco is our main forex earner," Bruce Munthali, the
Tobacco Control Commission's chief executive, told Reuters.
There are also worries about the staple maize crop which
feeds the nation. Last year, Malawi's farmers harvested 3.9
million tonnes of maize, providing a surplus of almost one
million tonnes.
President Peter Mutharika was scheduled to make a televised
address at 1800 local time (1600 GMT) about the situation.
