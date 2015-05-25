LILONGWE, May 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Impoverished
villagers are hacking down Malawi's forests to make charcoal,
undeterred by government efforts to confiscate the dirty fuel as
a power deficit stokes demand.
Only 9 percent of the southern African country's population
have access to electricity, ensuring a good market for the
charcoal produced by communities living near forests.
The fuel is sold mainly in urban and semi-urban areas where
even those who do have a power connection cannot afford
electricity for cooking.
Alex Thom, standing by his bags of charcoal on the roadside
at Bale in Rumphi in northern Malawi, said he and others make
charcoal by smouldering wood because it provides steady
earnings.
"This is our major source of income. The cash crops we grow
are seasonal, which means there are parts of the year when we
have nothing to sell. But we can store the charcoal and sell it
later," he said.
Charcoal producers, including those around the vast
Dzalanyama forest stretching between Dedza and the Malawian
capital Lilongwe, say they are driven to the environmentally
destructive trade by poverty.
"There is a need to economically empower the poor,
especially those in areas bordering natural forests," said
Charles Kajoloweka, a consultant on forest issues.
Policies should encourage local people to co-manage the
forests so they see the mutual benefits of protecting them, he
added.
Kajoloweka described Malawi's deforestation rate as
"alarming", and said the real situation was not reflected in
out-of-date official figures.
The Department of Forestry told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation researchers put the deforestation rate at between 1.6
percent and 2.8 percent of forest cover per year. It plans to
commission a new estimate.
'DESPERATE' CONFISCATION
Without stepped-up action, the country will continue to
experience rising temperatures as its forests are cut down,
releasing the carbon they store into the atmosphere, Kajoloweka
warned.
To prevent this, laws governing protection of forests must
be adhered to and stricter sanctions introduced, he said.
"The enforcement of these laws is so weak," he added.
The law stipulates that those found felling trees should
have their equipment confiscated, and where charcoal has already
been produced, it should be removed.
"There is a need for stiffer punishment. Snatching the
charcoal counts for nothing," Kajoloweka said. "Charcoal means
trees have already been felled."
The large amount of charcoal confiscated at police
roadblocks far from where it is produced means existing measures
to tame deforestation are ineffective, he added.
Director of Forestry Clement Chilima said forest guards are
confiscating charcoal at roadblocks "out of desperation to kill
the market or reduce demand".
"That way we believe those making the charcoal will be
forced to seek other means of generating income. But that is not
working perfectly," he explained in a telephone interview.
The government now plans to try and address the problem at
its source, he added, without going into details of how this
would be done.
Local water boards are already taking action to protect
forest reserves in water catchments by deploying Malawi Defence
Force soldiers to guard areas supplying water to the cities of
Mzuzu and Lilongwe.
The government is considering licensing individuals who
produce charcoal in a sustainable way, compared with the
majority who are not.
"We will look at those who are growing trees and making
charcoal," Chilima said.
ALTERNATIVE INCOMES
The government has recently launched projects that could
help, under the U.N.-backed Reducing Emissions from
Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) scheme, together
with donors such as USAID and local groups like Total Land Care.
"Individuals who are in the charcoal business because they
have no other means of survival will be engaged in alternative
sources of income," Chilima said.
Total Land Care, for example, promotes apiculture and
tree-planting initiatives as ways of curbing deforestation due
to charcoal-making. Instead, those involved sell honey, tree
seedlings and lumber.
The Department of Forestry and the Department of Energy will
also target charcoal users, Chilima said, although they expect
resistance from some who prefer charcoal as a cooking fuel.
Joseph Kalowekamo, a spokesman for the Department of Energy,
said the government is working to increase access to electricity
to 30 percent of the population by 2030.
The Malawi Rural Electrification Programme is connecting
people in rural and peri-urban areas, while the government has
plans to increase hydro-electric generation capacity, he said by
email.
Little has been done yet on other renewable energy sources,
but the government has installed community solar and wind hybrid
systems in northern, central and southern parts of the country.
These are benefiting around 900 households through a
mini-grid network, Kalowekamo said.
The government, with technical and financial support from
the Scottish government and the World Bank, is conducting an
assessment of solar, wind and geothermal energy resources.
It will develop a renewable energy strategy based on what
the assessment judges to be economically viable, Kalowekamo
added.
(Reporting by Karen Sanje; editing by Megan Rowling)