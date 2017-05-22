LILONGWE May 22 Malawi will allow local farmers
to resume exporting maize after a two-year ban following a
larger-than-expected 2017 maize harvest, the country's minister
of trade Joseph Mwanavekha said on Monday.
"Government is ready to lift the ban and issue export
licenses only to traders with proof that they bought maize for
export and for farmers if they grow maize specifically for
export," Mwanavekha told Reuters but did not give an exact date
for the lifting of the ban.
Malawi said in February maize production would rise a third
in 2017 to 3.2 million tonnes.]
(Reporting by Mabvuto Banda; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing
by James Macharia)