BLANTYRE, Malawi Aug 14 Britain has given $4.7
million to Malawi for food aid as more than 1.6 million people
face food shortages in the impoverished southern African nation,
British officials and the U.N. World Food Programme said on
Tuesday.
Malawi's economy was driven to the brink of collapse after
foreign aid dried up over concerns about the human rights record
of former President Bingu wa Mutharika.
New President Joyce Banda, who came to office in April after
Mutharika died of a heart attack, has moved swiftly to woo back
donors, whose support previously accounted for about 40 percent
of the budget.
Britain's contribution takes the total international aid for
Malawi's new government to more than $500 million.
The International Monetary Fund approved a $156.2 million
loan in July to boost economic growth, while the United States
restored a $350 million aid programme to overhaul Malawi's
decrepit electricity grid in June.
The British funds will help about 715,000 people, the
British government's Department for International Development
and the World Food Programme said.
"Prolonged dry spells, high food prices and economic
difficulties have left many people across Malawi struggling to
find enough to eat this year," they said in a joint statement.
The number of people facing food shortages in Malawi has
increased by 200,000 since 2011 to 1.63 million, which is 11
percent of the population, a report by the Malawi government and
U.N. relief agencies showed in July.
The landlocked nation has been reaping bumper crops of
maize, its staple food, but is a net importer of other food
items.