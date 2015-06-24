LILONGWE, June 24 Malawi's first ever investment
forum aims to generate about $16 billion in potential
investments, a senior trade official said on Wednesday.
The southern African nation will host the two-day investment
forum starting on 29 June as it seeks to find alternative means
to fund growth in an economy crippled by a two-year budget aid
freeze by Western donors.
"This forum is expected to generate prospective investments
of up to $16 billion from more than 80 international investors
that will attend among them Aliko Dangote, Overseas Private
Investment Corporation and other major firms from USA, Europe,
China and India," said Cliff Chiunda, a senior official in the
ministry of trade and industry.
Nigeria's Dangote, the continent's richest man, owns various
businesses under the umbrella company of Dangote Group, among
them, Dangote Cement, which said in May it was
investing $5 billion to build cement plants on the African
continent.
Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe has previously told
Reuters that reducing donor dependence and attracting direct
investments was the preferred way of growing the economy and
reducing poverty.
He also said the investment forum will showcase Malawi's
potential in energy, mining, manufacturing and agriculture.
Revelations of corruption in 2012 caused donors to withhold
millions of dollars in budget support and demand that government
investigate and prosecute those involved in stealing state
funds. Over $20 million is believed to have been plundered.
(Reporting by Mabvuto Banda; Editing by James Macharia)