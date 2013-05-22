LILONGWE May 22 Malawi's luxury presidential
jet, bought by late leader Bingu wa Mutharika, has been sold for
$15 million to raise cash for the impoverished African country,
a government official said on Wednesday.
Mutharika, who left the economy on the brink of collapse
after he picked a fight with donors whose support accounted for
almost 40 percent of the budget, bought the jet for $22 million
in 2009. He said the plane matched his status and was cheaper
than flying commercially.
Britain, Malawi's main bilateral donor, criticised the
purchase and reduced its aid budget to Mutharika's government by
3 million pounds ($4.5 million) because if it.
President Joyce Banda, who took office in April last year
after Mutharika died of a heart attack, made the sale of the jet
a priority as she sought to repair the economic damage.
Chintu Phiri, principal secretary in the office of the
President and Cabinet, told Reuters that Virgin Islands company
Bohnox Enterprise Ltd had beaten three other bidders for the
14-passenger Dassault Falcon 900EX aircraft. "We have accepted
their offer and we are waiting to hear from them," Phiri said.
The plane reportedly cost Malawi about $300,000 a year in
maintenance and insurance.
Since taking office, Banda has also cut her salary by 30
percent, pledged to sell off 35 Mercedes Benz cars used by her
cabinet and introduced a host of austerity measures.
Her early popularity has faded, however, due to an
IMF-backed devaluation of the kwacha currency that caused
inflation to spike to more than 35 percent a year.
($1 = 0.6604 British pounds)
(Reporting by Mabvuto Banda; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and
Pravin Char)