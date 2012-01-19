* Street vendors attack women wearing trousers and
miniskirts
* Malawi used to have law banning miniskirts
LILONGWE Jan 19 Malawi's president has
ordered police to arrest anyone who attacks women wearing
trousers or miniskirts after several females were stripped by
mobs angry at their non-traditional dress.
The southern African country used to have laws banning women
wearing short skirts and men having long hair or flared
trousers, but it dropped the restrictions when multi-party
democracy was introduced in the 1990s.
However, this week street vendors attacked several women in
Lilongwe and commercial capital Blantyre over their dress,
saying they were enforcing a government decree.
Several women in trousers and miniskirts were stopped,
beaten up and stripped naked.
"I will not allow anyone to wake up and go on the streets
and start undressing women and girls wearing trousers, because
that is illegal," President Bingu wa Mutharika told state radio
on Thursday. "Every woman and girl has the right to dress the
way they wish."
"No one should lie that I have asked vendors to assault
women dressed in trousers. It's a lie and I will not allow
that," the president said.
Women's groups are planning marches on Friday in protest
against the attacks.
(Reporting by Mabvuto Banda; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)